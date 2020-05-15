First Manhattan Co. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 169,868 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $185,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $12.61 on Thursday, hitting $290.61. 5,682,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

