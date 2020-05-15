First Manhattan Co. Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.99. 5,882,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

