First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,110 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.09% of United Technologies worth $70,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 13,911,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

