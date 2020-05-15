Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
NYSE:FPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 3,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,977. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.25.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Point will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 111,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.