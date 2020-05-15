Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 3,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,977. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Point will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 111,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

