Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 697,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 1,044,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 136,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,274. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

