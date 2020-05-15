Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 443,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

NYSE FOR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.90. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.