Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 21,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

