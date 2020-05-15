Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,103. Franks International has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.