Friendz Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $402,266.35 and $45,648.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.03468464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

