Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:FUTU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Future Healthcare of America has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Earnings History for Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

