Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:FUTU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Future Healthcare of America has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Get Future Healthcare of America alerts:

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Future Healthcare of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Healthcare of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.