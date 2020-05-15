FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $717.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $750,823.25 and $717.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000519 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000917 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 469,799,098 coins and its circulating supply is 452,252,658 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

