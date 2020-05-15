General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lifted by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 194,179 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 128,116,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,841,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.