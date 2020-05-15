Goldcoin (GLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $277,196.66 and $39.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00454812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003343 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

