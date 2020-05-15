Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.70. 30,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

