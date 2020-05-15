GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

GRWG stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 463,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,659. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $199.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

