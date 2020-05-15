HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s (HRGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

