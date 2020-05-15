HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

HCA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,495. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.