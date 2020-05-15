Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 3,880 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 17,244,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

