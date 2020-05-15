Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 90,570 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,570 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NYSE KMI remained flat at $$14.84 during trading on Friday. 18,635,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315,545. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

