Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

WMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 8,046,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 154.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

