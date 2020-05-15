Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,605,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

