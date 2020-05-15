Hourglass Capital LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 12,554,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860,120. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.