Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

