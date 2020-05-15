Huami (NYSE:HMI) Announces Earnings Results

Huami (NYSE:HMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.78), Yahoo Finance reports. Huami had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter. Huami updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,493. Huami has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $731.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

