Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Purchases 1,025 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director John B. Davies acquired 1,025 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,936.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 18,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,392,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 331,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

