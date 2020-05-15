Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Buys C$120,524.46 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Stephen Jon Girsky acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.17 per share, with a total value of C$120,524.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$538,342.59.

BBU.UN opened at C$37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.48. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$62.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.61.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.