Insider Buying: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) CEO Walter R. Wheeler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,451.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GEOS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.98. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.