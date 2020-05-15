Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00.
  • On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00.

Shares of STFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $825.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit