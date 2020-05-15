Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

MCD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.94. 2,721,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

