Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 387 call options.

AXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,578,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 255,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alexco Resource by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

AXU traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.09. 2,282,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,877. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.