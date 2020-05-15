Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the average daily volume of 683 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 457.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $9,493,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $8.52 on Friday, hitting $407.12. The company had a trading volume of 964,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.66. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

