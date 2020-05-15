iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. 2,285,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.