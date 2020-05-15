iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 819,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 425,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,051 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

