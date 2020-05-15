iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.14. 431,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

