iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.50. 38,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

