iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. 430,455 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

