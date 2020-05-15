iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 441,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

