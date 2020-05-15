iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 167.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.74. 851,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,288. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

