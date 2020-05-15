iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 1,064,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.