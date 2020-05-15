JetBlue Airways (JBLU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) recently:

5/8/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/1/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/26/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

