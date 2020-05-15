John M. Cannon Acquires 3,620 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $22,806. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 25,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,455. The firm has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

