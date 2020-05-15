KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 161,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. KERING S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.83.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

