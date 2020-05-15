Kevin Rendino Buys 25,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,488.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $16,300.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,142 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $1,450.34.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $9,450.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 14,534 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $28,486.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 194,530 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

