Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 3.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tobam owned about 0.17% of Kroger worth $40,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 15,030,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

