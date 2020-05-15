Liberty Global (LBTYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) recently:

  • 5/12/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
  • 5/12/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/8/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/4/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/15/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/8/2020 – Liberty Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/7/2020 – Liberty Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.50 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2020 – Liberty Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.74. 283,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,320. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit