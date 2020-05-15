Liberty Global (LBTYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) recently:

5/12/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/12/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Liberty Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – Liberty Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Liberty Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.50 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Liberty Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.74. 283,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,320. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

