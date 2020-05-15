Liquidia Technologies Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 112,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 52,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

