LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,421 shares of company stock worth $1,838,898 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LivePerson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 259,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LivePerson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

