Loopring (LRC) Price Up 11% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bithumb, Bitbns and OKEx. Loopring has a total market cap of $40.41 million and $8.50 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,052,356,480 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, DragonEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDAX, OKEx, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

