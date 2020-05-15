Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 341,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 10,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,033,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.29. 2,474,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.10. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

