Miller Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,739. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.